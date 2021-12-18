Manchester United are held to a dreadful draw by PSG, while Chelsea will face Lille in a favorable Champions League last 16 tie.

MANCHESTER UNITED will play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16.

United will travel to Paris for the first leg of the tie, which will feature a showdown between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea, who finished second in Group H after conceding in the final minute against Zenit St Petersburg, will face Lille.

They would have faced Sporting Lisbon if they had won the group, but they will face Juventus instead.

Manchester City will face Villarreal in the Champions League, while Liverpool will face RB Salzburg, a former club of Sadio Mane’s.

Benfica, who narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Champions League, has been given an ideal draw by the record holders.

Local rivals Atletico Madrid will host Bayern Munich in the first leg before heading to the Allianz Arena for the second leg.

Inter Milan will face Ajax, who won all six of their group stage matches.

There will be more later…

