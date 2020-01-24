Manchester United are the last top club players want to join, claims Dimitar Berbatov

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has ripped into the ‘depressing’ state of his old club and questioned why players would move to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate for new signings this month as he looks to rescue a season which is currently United’s worst in terms of points for 30 years.

However, club officials have so far failed to get any deals over the line – something Berbatov believes is down to the sorry state of his former side.

The Bulgarian, who played for the Red Devils for four years and won six trophies, including two Premier League titles, claims that United are now the ‘last place’ top players would want to end up when moving to one of England’s Big Six clubs.

Berbatov told Betfair: ‘I think Ole is still the man to stop the decline, but they need to do business in the transfer market and buy some players now.

‘The question is who do they go out and get and do the players even want to come to Old Trafford.

‘The sad part is, United will now have to work hard to convince players to come.

In the past, you only had to say the name “Manchester United” and you were there asking where do you sign.

‘If you asked a group of players now, out of Manchester United and other big teams where would they like to go, United would probably be the last place they’d want to go, which is really depressing, and it shows just how much they have declined.

‘It is what it is and whoever is in charge of signing players needs to go and speak to people and do their best because if the slide continues then things will only get worse.’

United are currently fifth in the Premier League, six points adrift of fourth-place Chelsea, but with a host of clubs just behind them in the race for Europe.

And Berbatov believes the club’s decline, which has been ongoing since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013, could continue for years to come.

‘United have been sliding for a while and once you get like that it is difficult to stop,’ he added.

‘Yes, they have won some trophies on the way but overall if you look you can clearly see that United are not where everybody wants them and expects them to be.

‘It is easy to blame and point the finger but of course there are a number of factors causing issues and stress in the team.

‘Sometimes when you decline so much you lose games, the pressure builds, and you go on the pitch and you just don’t want the ball, and that is the worst thing a player can do.

‘It can be caused by pressure, nervousness or stress, like what is going on at United – it’s really not nice and if you let it carry on and build up, you continue to slide and it’s so difficult to get out of that situation.’

