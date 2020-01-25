Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham set for January striker transfer scramble

With less then a week remaining before the January transfer window slams shut, there has been more talk than action from Premier League clubs – but that could all be about to change next week.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are all desperate to bolster their attacking options after injuries to their first choice strikers and are scouring Europe for short-term solutions.

Chelsea are desperate to land Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, who is set to leave in January, Tottenham could splash out £20m on Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose, while United have enquired about a loan move for Leicester’s Islam Slimani.

All three clubs have a lengthy list of potential options should they fail in their pursuit of their first choice targets – Sportsmail finds out who they are ahead of a January transfer striker scramble.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allowed Romelu Lukaku to leave Old Trafford for Inter Milan in a £73 million deal in August he did so in the belief he had the firepower to cope without him.

On paper, he did. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were both capable of operating in the No 9 role, while Daniel James and Mason Greenwood provided pace and promise.

That attacking quartet have scored 43 goals between them this season, but Martial’s injury before Christmas and Rashford’s back problem, which will keep him out for six weeks, have left United relying on 17-year-old Greenwood for goals and highlighted their lack of depth.

Initially, it seemed that Erling Haaland would be the man to bolster United’s forward line, only for the teenager to join Borussia Dortmund. Mario Mandzukic was seen as a potential short-term target, but he opted for a move to Qatari side Al-Duhail.

United are now in the unenviable position of scouring Europe for a short term fix to their striking problem and have already enquired about a loan move for Leicester striker Islam Slimani, who is currently on loan at Monaco. Edinson Cavani is another option, with the PSG striker entering the final six months of his contract, but will command a transfer fee and a sizeable pay packet.

Another option for Solskjaer could be Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, who has scored 14 goals in 18 games this season. At just 22, he would be a better fit for United’s model of signing younger players on long-term contracts, but they will have a difficult job convincing Celtic to part with their best player as they battle with Rangers for the SPL title.

There are few things Jose Mourinho enjoys more than spending cash and he will need to indulge in his favourite pastime in the January transfer window if Tottenham are to solve their goalscoring problems.

Spurs have long been reliant on Harry Kane to provide the bulk of their goals but with the England captain set for a three-month absence with a hamstring injury, the goalscoring cupboards are bare in north London.

Tottenham failed to score in their first three games in his absence, as Lucas Moura huffed and puffed in an unfamiliar No 9 role and Son Heung-Min showed why he is better suited to the role of creator than poacher.

Spurs also have the difficulty of convincing a striker of repute to join the club with Kane almost certain to be reinstated as the club’s first choice striker as soon as he recovers from injury, leaving their short term fix having to settle for a bit-part role.

Mourinho’s primary target in the January window is Real Sociedad’s Brazilian striker Willian Jose, who has told the club he wants to leave this month amid interest from Tottenham. The club have reportedly opened negotiations with Sociedad but, according to the Guardian, their £10m bid is £11m short of the asking price.

If a move for Jose fails, Spurs could rival United for Cavani; the Uruguayan would provide the same physical qualities as Kane and goalscoring nous in the 18-yard box, though at 32 he isn’t a long term option to deputise for England’s No 9.

Edinson Cavani (PSG), Richarlison (Everton), Moussa Dembele (Lyon)

It was always going to be a big ask for Tammy Abraham to shoulder the goalscoring burden at Chelsea this season and though the striker has performed admirably with a haul of 13 goals in 23 Premier League games, his injury against Arsenal has left the Blues short of striking options.

Olivier Giroud has been strongly linked with a move to Inter Milan and appears likely to move on before Friday’s deadline, which would leave Frank Lampard with just one fit striker in Michy Batshuayi, who has been used sparingly so far this season.

Fresh attacking blood is a must and Lampard’s primary target is Cavani, who would provide much needed experience to a youthful squad and the sort of role model for Abraham to further learn his goalscoring craft. The one sticking point is Chelsea’s desire for a loan move, with PSG keen to sell him before his contract expires at the end of the season.

If his pursuit of Cavani fails, Everton’s Richarlison could offer another option. The Brazilian previously operated in a wide role at Watford but has operated in a No 9 role since his move to Everton, a positional switch that has yielded an impressive 21 goals in 57 Premier League games at Goodison Park.

Another alternative is former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, who is enjoying a prolific season at Lyon, which has seen him find the back of the net 15 times in 29 games in all competitions. His pace and expertise in front of goal would provide a similar threat to Abraham but with Lyon down in seventh in Ligue 1 and missing Memphis Depay through a long term injury, they’re unlikely to sell in January.