Manchester United condemn Jesse Lingard abuse as he boarded coach after FA Cup win at Derby

Manchester United have condemned the fans who aimed verbal abuse at Jesse Lingard as he boarded the team bus after their FA Cup win at Derby County on Thursday night.

Police are investigating the incident and United have contacted Derby for help in establishing whether it was home or away fans who targeted their 27-year-old England midfielder.

Video footage of the incident shows Lingard being showered with foul-mouthed insults as he left Pride Park after United’s 3-0 fifth-round victory.

Several people are heard abusing him and one individual mocked him over the fact that he had not registered a goal or an assist for United in 2019.

Team-mate Luke Shaw can be seen turning to challenge the yobs as he boarded the bus behind Lingard — just 24 hours after Tottenham’s Eric Dier waded into the crowd after their Cup defeat by Norwich to confront a fan who had been involved in an altercation with his younger brother.

United are furious about the incident and club sources last night condemned the fans’ behaviour, saying it had crossed the line. The N-word can also be heard on the video.

Lingard and team-mate Fred were at the centre of a racism storm in December when it was alleged that they were abused by a Manchester City fan at the Etihad.

Lingard later branded that supporter an ‘idiot’ and called his behaviour ‘shameful’.

Derbyshire Police are looking into Thursday’s incident and issued a statement yesterday saying: ‘We’re aware of a video that was taken outside Pride Park following the game and enquiries are ongoing.’ Derby have condemned the incident and are studying CCTV footage to identify the culprits.