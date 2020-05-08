Manchester United ‘could wait ANOTHER YEAR to make move for No 1 target Jadon Sancho’

Manchester United could wait until next summer to sign No 1 transfer target Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

Borussia Dortmund are not in a position where they have to sell the winger at the end of the season and will not be lowering their asking price in spite of the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis.

United are desperate to bring Sancho to Old Trafford and have been working on a deal for him for months, expecting it to go through in the summer.

But chief executive Ed Woodward has previously warned that big money moves ignore the ‘realities that face’ football.

And with Dortmund demanding in excess of £100million for the England international, United have concerns, according to the Mirror.

They have a problem with those figures from both a financial perspective and because of how it would be viewed by wider society.

Dortmund are now starting to believe the 20-year-old will stay for another year, until 2021, and are planning for next season with him in mind.

The German giants have a model that is based around buying young talent and then moving them on for huge profits at the right moment and they will be ready to sell him when the time comes.

They would also happily keep him in the side next season and are not willing to entertain bids below their asking price.

United, who are ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for Sancho, would have to meet Dortmund’s asking price.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s might not be keen to do so given the plaudits they have won for their handling of the coronavirus crisis and how splashing out a huge sum on Sancho would look.

Sancho and Dortmund will return to action next weekend as they take on fierce rivals Schalke in the Bundesliga.