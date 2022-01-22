Manchester United defeats West Ham United at Old Trafford thanks to a late goal from Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United defeats West Ham United at Old Trafford thanks to a late goal by Marcus Rashford.

Man United wins 1-0 at Old Trafford after an English star scores in the 93rd minute.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Manchester United defeated West Ham United 1-0 in a Saturday English Premier League match, with Marcus Rashford scoring in stoppage time for the Red Devils.

At Old Trafford Stadium, in the 93rd minute, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford scored the game-winning goal on a counter-attack against the Hammers.

After a low cross from Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, the 24-year-old was at the far post to make an easy finish.

Manchester United moved up to fourth place with 38 points after 22 games.

West Ham is only one point behind Manchester United in fifth place.

Southampton puts a stop to Manchester City’s unbeaten run.

Manchester City, the Premier League’s leaders, drew 1-1 with Southampton at St. Mary’s.

Man City’s 12-game winning streak was ended at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters opened the scoring in the seventh minute.

Aymeric Laporte, a Spanish defender for Manchester City, equalized in Southampton in the 65th minute with a header from Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick.

Manchester City has 57 points from 23 games to maintain their lead in the table.

Liverpool finished second with 45 points after 21 games.

Southampton is currently in 12th place with 25 points.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his team’s performance against Southampton despite the draw.

Guardiola told the English press that his team had put in a “by far” superior performance this season.

The Spanish coach went on to say that he liked “everything” about the team’s performance on the field, but the game ended in a 1-1 draw.