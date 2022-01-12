Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been linked with a move to AC Milan as a replacement for Sven Botman.

A frustrated Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly, has been linked with a move to AC Milan to replace Sven Botman.

After losing Simon Kjaer for the rest of the season due to a knee ligament injury, the Italian giants are on the lookout for a new centre back.

Both they and Newcastle United are interested in Lille’s Botman, a 21-year-old Dutch defender.

The French club, on the other hand, has issued a no-hands-off warning to their in-demand star.

According to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri have a shortlist of four other players they intend to target instead.

United’s 27-year-old ace is one of those.

Abdou Diallo of Paris Saint-Germain has been a target for Milan for months, and he remains their top priority.

He is currently on international duty with Senegal for the Africa Cup of Nations, and the loan move will only take place if the Ligue 1 leaders agree to it.

Bailly, on the other hand, is the next man on Milan’s list of wanted men.

Due to his lack of playing time, the Ivory Coast ace is becoming increasingly frustrated at Old Trafford.

Under Ralf Rangnick, the misery has continued, with Bailly making only four Premier League starts this season.

Milan is also interested in two more players.

Japhet Tanganga, 22, of Tottenham Hotspur, is another player who is struggling for playing time in England and could be targeted.

Mattia Viti, a 19-year-old Empoli Italian U20 international, is also a target.

Milan is also linked with a move for Manchester City’s Nathan Ake.

