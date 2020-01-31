Manchester United fans launch fireworks and a smoke bomb at Ed Woodward’s £2m Cheshire mansion

Police were standing guard outside the home of Ed Woodward on Wednesday morning after a group of furious Manchester United supporters launched fireworks and a smoke bomb at the under-fire chief executive’s £2million Cheshire mansion.

Woodward has been targeted by sections of the United support during recent games but the protests took a sinister turn on Tuesday night.

A mob of around 20 balaclava-clad supporters – some who are understood to be members of United’s notorious ‘Men In Black’ hooligan firm – launched an attack on Woodward’s luxurious Cheshire mansion near Knutsford, in which he lives with his wife, Isabelle, and two very young twin daughters.

Woodward and his family were not at the house at the time of the incident, according to ESPN.

Woodward has come under plenty of scrutiny, in particular from United’s fanbase, as the club continue to struggle and fall even further away from the Premier League summit.

During their recent Premier League defeat at home to Burnley and FA Cup victory against Tranmere, some United fans could be heard singing a song about Woodward and the Glazer family burning on a fire.

‘Build a bonfire, build a bonfire, put the Glazers on the top, put Ed Woodward in the middle and burn the f***ing lot,’ sang the United fans to the tune of the famous 19th century American folk song, Clementine.

The gang assembled outside the house and rang an intercom on his large gates at the entrance on Tuesday night.

But when nobody answered inside the mansion, the mob decided to throw a red smoke bomb before launching a firework at the house.

The hooded gang – known as the ‘Men In Black’ due to their preference of dark clothing – also decided to spray red paint all over the large gates as they made their feelings known.

Cheshire Police attended and were pictured at the house on Wednesday morning.

They have launched an investigation, saying in a statement: ‘At around 10.45pm on Tuesday, 28 January, Cheshire police were notified of an incident of criminal damage that had taken place earlier this evening with a large group targeting a property in the Knutsford area.

‘Thankfully no-one was harmed and officers will liaise with security officials over the coming days to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and identify those involved.’

After the attack took place, the Premier League outfit issued a statement, insisting anyone found guilty at the scene would be banned for life by the club and ‘may face prosecution’.

The statement said: ‘Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees.

‘We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.

‘Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club and may face prosecution. Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this.’

Piers Morgan, who is a fervent Arsenal supporter, branded the attack on Woodward’s house ‘disgusting’ and called the attackers ‘vermin’.

He tweeted: ‘This is absolutely disgusting. All genuine decent @ManUtd fans should root out these vermin from their club. Woodward has two young daughters for God’s sake.’

Gary Lineker said: ‘If this is genuine then it’s absolutely disgusting. The man has young twins, FFS.’

Club legend Rio Ferdinand also slammed the attack, tweeting: ‘Woke up to see the news that Ed Woodward’s home had been attacked last night by a small group of so called United fans! Whatever your thoughts on the running of the club etc.. This Is Out Of Order!’

It comes as a hugely distressing development for United who continue to fall further behind their nearest rivals in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who missed out on Champions League football last season, currently sit six points behind the top four with just 14 matches remaining in the Premier League.

The pressure has continued to ramp up on the United hierarchy and Woodward is feeling the brunt of it.

Woodward, 48, has been blamed for United’s failures in the transfer market of late, which has ultimately seen them fall even further into mediocrity.

He has been executive vice-chairman and the man de-facto in charge of United since 2013. They have not won the title since then.

Prior to joining United in 2005, Woodward was an investment banker at JP Morgan & Co. According to the club’s accounts he was paid £3.16m last season – more than any other Premier League director despite taking a drop of £1m from the previous year.

United’s debts stand at more than £200m – despite Woodward hugely increasing revenues since he took over from David Gill in 2013 – due to the Glazers’ £790m leveraged takeover in 2005. The American owners have been accused of draining more than £1billion from the club in servicing their debt and making payments to themselves.

But there was some hope for United on Tuesday evening after it emerged that they are set to finally clinch the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a deal that could be worth up to £67.8m.

The Red Devils will pay an initial fee of £46.6m and the deal includes add-ons of £8.5m based on Fernandes’ appearances for United and the club qualifying for the Champions League.

United could also pay Sporting up to £12.7m more depending on the player hitting less attainable targets.

Fernandes is expected to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford but he has yet to agree personal terms. The 25-year-old midfielder remained in Portugal on Tuesday night and is on standby to fly to Manchester for a medical on Thursday.