Manchester United fans pay tribute to George Best and Eric Cantona but deride board in Tranmere win

The game was over as a contest and the visiting section knew it. They were only 16 minutes into a contest that had looked potentially ruinous but, in a flash, they were a step nearer to Wembley.

So the Manchester United fans in The Cow Shed stand began paying homage to their old heroes. There was a tribute for Georgie Best, one for Eric Cantona; there were several, too, for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In these situations, though, bonhomie only lasts so long. Soon the tone changed.

Ed Woodward, the much derided executive vice-chairman, was verbally lampooned with a song that was in dreadful taste. The increasingly vilified Glazer family were told to never come back before – most significantly – there was an impassioned plea.

‘We want United back! We want United back!’ they sang over and again.

Wanting something and actually getting it, however, are two entirely different things. The mood may have been lifted by the biggest win since Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign ended in 2013 but what, in the grand scheme, has changed for United after this cakewalk at Tranmere Rovers? Nothing.

Tranmere, much to the disappointment of their manager Micky Mellon, collapsed after conceding the opening goal. United made hay but his was no kind of test. Some will try to dress it up as positive step forward but realists – those who made pleas for the old days – will not be fooled.

When you think about Manchester United, words such as decisiveness and quality should come to mind. In their pomp, they won games ruthlessly and conducted business efficiently. If an outstanding player needed to be signed, they would do it with the minimum of fuss.

Standing still was never an option.

But United are not standing still and this brings us to the case of Bruno Fernandes. He is exactly the kind of performer this squad needs to lift it but the indecision shown by Woodward and Matt Judge – a man behind the scenes who is fortunate to have avoided greater scrutiny – is costing them.

United have some excellent players in their squad but nowhere near enough to be taken credibly as contenders for the biggest honours. Fernandes would be a significant step in the right direction but why are we now, in the final week of January, still unsure how this saga will play out?

Solskjaer had a wry laugh when he was asked afterwards whether United were any closer to doing business this month – ‘we’d tell you if there was,’ he said – but, privately, he must be at his wits end that the assistance from other areas is not being provided.

The fans who provided the soundtrack to the afternoon know where things are in relation to the pomp. So until United get things sorted out behind the scenes, until they show signs they are working to a clear plan, the criticism will continue to pour down from outside – and inside – the club.

‘We’re just going to try and get the results right and keep working to move the club forward,’ said Solskjaer. ‘Supporters are always happier when you’re winning games and when you’re successful, so we’ll just keep on working.’ That is easier said than done, however, at the modern Manchester United.