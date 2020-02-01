Manchester United fans set to walk out of Old Trafford in 68th minute of clash with Wolves

Manchester United fans are planning to walk out during Saturday’s match against Wolves at Old Trafford in protest at the way the club is being run.

Potential protestors are being advised to leave their seats after 68 minutes and ‘urged to show respect’ in recognition of the 1958 Munich air disaster on 58 minutes.

It comes as Wednesday night’s derby at Manchester City was marred by fan disorder, with City and the police studying CCTV footage of fans mocking the Munich disaster and throwing missiles.

A small number of City fans face stadium bans after being caught on video making aeroplane gestures —regarded as a reference to the air crash.

Sportsmail understands one fan was ejected during the semi-final. Police arrested one United fan on suspicion of possessing a flare, while a number of away seats were ripped out and thrown into a home section.

City, United and GMP are working to identify the culprits. The FA are investigating under Rule E20, which covers ‘missile throwing’ and the use of‘improper, indecent or provocative words and behaviour’.