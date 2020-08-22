Manchester United fixtures: Three wins and a loss in October

The Manchester United fixtures reveal they will beat Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal at home, while losing at Newcastle, in October.

Manchester United might never actually play their scheduled opening Premier League fixture against Burnley because there just aren’t enough days in the bloody year.

A visit to Turf Moor is United’s notional first game of the upcoming season but has already been postponed as a result of the club’s need for a minimum 30-day break between campaigns.

Their journey to the Europa League semi-final and a brilliant exit to Sevilla therefore means they will start with the home game against Crystal Palace on September 19, followed by a trip to Brighton the next week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will beat Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal – all at Old Trafford – in October, with a defeat at Newcastle sandwiched in between.

The first Manchester derby is scheduled for December 12, while Manchester City host the return on March 6, a mere seven days after United travel to Stamford Bridge.

United will play Leeds for the first time in the league since a 1-1 draw between the two sides in February 2004, facing them on December 19 (h) and April 24 (a).

Liverpool visit Old Trafford on January 16 before hosting United on May 1.

Wolves (a) provide difficult opposition on the final day of the season, as well as on December 28, two days after a Boxing Day trip to Leicester.

The opening Burnley game seems unlikely to even be played in 2020. The Clarets enter the Carabao Cup at the second round with United and other teams in European competition joining them in the third round. It is possible the game could be played in September but that would require United to exit the tournament early.

If they reach the quarter-finals then Champions League midweeks in February or March could be used, but dropping into the Europa League again would further complicate the situation.

