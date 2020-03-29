Manchester United handed boost as Kalidou Koulibaly tells Napoli president he is willing to leave

Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly has reportedly informed club president Aurelio De Laurentiis that he is willing to leave in the summer for a suitable offer.

The 28-year-old has been consistently linked with several of Europe’s largest clubs, including Manchester United..

According to Il Mattino, Koulibaly told De Laurentiis of his intentions during a phone call between the pair.

Despite United’s hopes of securing the highly-coveted defender, Koulibaly also reiterated to the club chief that, in the absence of his valuation being met, remaining in Naples may also be a possibility.

The Italian outlet report that Koulibaly is the highest earner in the Napoli squad, with the Senegalese international also holding a positive relationship with his team-mates due to the newfound optimism generated under Gennaro Gattuso.

But the Old Trafford outfit may have to fend off fierce competition from Paris Saint-Germain to wrap up negotiations, with Koulibaly previously touted to make a move to the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Reports from France indicated that the centre-back had even bought a £3.4million apartment in Paris, near the Eiffel Tower, and PSG are desperate to snap up Koulibaly as a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva.

However, tensions between Koulibaly and De Laurentiis have previously been uncovered, and the Napoli chief is certain to hold out for a sizeable transfer figure.

Corriere dello Sport even state that £85million would be required for Koulibaly to join United, who are believed to have retained a long-standing interest and may once again submit an offer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly even open to the idea of making Koulibaly the highest-paid player on United’s roster, with the club eager to secure a partner for club captain Harry Maguire.