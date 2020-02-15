Manchester United handed boost as Scott McTominay joins full training

Scott McTominay has travelled to Malaga with his team-mates for Manchester United’s warm weather training camp, providing them a huge boost as he returns to fitness.

He was originally reported to have been left out of the trip alongside Paul Pogba, who has also been out injured recently.

However, McTominay was pictured taking part in their training session on Sunday as they prepare for a clash against Chelsea on February 17.

The session also featured an appearance from Nathan Bishop, the new goalkeeper who made the move from Southend during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year deal and will be mostly linking up with the developmental squad.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping the training camp will be able to help with recent performances, as they currently sit eighth in the Premier League.

They have lost two and drawn one of their last three games, as they have started to lose ground in the race for a Champions League spot.

Bruno Fernandes’ arrival has provided a boost to morale, but they were only able to grind out a goalless draw against Wolves in his first game in a United shirt.

To make matters worse, Romelu Lukaku’s exit has been felt hard, as the Belgian is now scoring plenty of goals for Inter Milan in Serie A.

Solskjaer was putting his players, old and new, through their paces on Sunday in the Spanish sunshine.

Fred has been one of the United’s more consistent performers this season, but he was reported as saying the group is lacking the right mentality, and claimed that vanity is an issue.

However, he was all-smiles during training as he took part in drills alongside Anthony Martial and the rest of his team-mates.

After the winter break, United have a busy road ahead. After traveling to Chelsea for a league fixture, they then go to Club Brugge for the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 match just three days later.

Three days after that, they’re back in the Premier League hosting Watford, before the return Europa League fixture later in the week.

This week’s warm weather training will go a long way towards improving fitness ahead of their packed schedule.