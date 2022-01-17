Manchester United has compiled a four-man midfield transfer shortlist, with John McGinn and Jude Bellingham leading the pack for the summer transfer window.

MANCHESTER UNITED has put together a four-man shortlist of midfielders they want to sign.

Aston Villa’s John McGinn is their top target, according to SunSport.

Darren Fletcher, the technical director, praises the 27-year-old Scotland international.

United are reportedly considering a move for him, according to The Telegraph, after identifying four potential targets.

McGinn’s contract is still up for renewal after more than two years, but they may be tempted to cash it in.

If he doesn’t agree to an extension, he’ll be arrested in the summer.

United has long been interested in the player and considered a move for him last year before spending £135 million on Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho.

United are looking for midfield reinforcements as questions about the long-term futures of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Donny van de Beek linger.

They could also bring in a number of other players.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

United is interested in England’s Jude Bellingham.

Since joining Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham, the teenager has been a revelation in Germany, and he is another Red Devils fan favorite.

Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice, two other Three Lions stars, have also been mentioned as possible midfield anchors for next season.

McGinn, on the other hand, is the man they want, with SunSport previously reporting United’s interest in the summer of 2019, with Sir Alex Ferguson a big McGinn fan.

Villa would not have accepted a bid of less than £50 million at the time, and they would want even more now.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.