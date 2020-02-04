Manchester United hero Robin van Persie urges his former side to snap up Edinson Cavani 

Robin van Persie has encouraged former club Manchester United to make Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani their first signing of the summer.

The Red Devils signed Odion Ighalo on Deadline Day on a loan deal until the end of the season, but van Persie believes they should look to Cavani as a long-term solution to their goalscoring woes.

The Dutchman took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to answer questions from his followers and the former United No 20 had his say on United’s transfer policy.

Edinson Cavani, brilliant player and available #GoalMachine https://t.co/GmaQsEND1v

When one fan asked who United should sign ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, the 36-year-old replied: ‘Edinson Cavani, brilliant player and available #GoalMachine’.

Cavani has scored 198 goals for Les Parisiens since his 2013 move from Napoli, becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

And the Uruguayan was reportedly among a plethora of strikers United tried to sign on transfer deadline day last month, but they saw their bid rejected.

Now the 32-year-old is entering the final six months of his PSG contract and the Red Devils could attempt to reach a pre-contract agreement which would see the striker move to Old Trafford for free at the end of the season.