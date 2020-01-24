Manchester United hit with £20,000 FA fine over players surrounding referee Craig Pawson

Manchester United have suffered yet more woe as they have been hit with a £20,000 fine due to their players’ conduct during their defeat by Liverpool.

The Football Association have hit United with the fine after their first-team stars surrounded referee Craig Pawson after Roberto Firmino’s goal was allowed to stand despite Virgil van Dijk’s foul on David de Gea.

Captain Harry Maguire, De Gea and Luke Shaw were among the players to aggressively protest against Pawson’s original decision which led to the charge.

The goal was later ruled out by VAR but United have been hit with the fine due to the on-field conduct.

The FA said in a statement: ‘Manchester United FC has been fined £20,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20 and accepting the standard penalty.

‘The club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of a Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on 19 January 2020.’

De Gea was booked for his public protests during United’s 2-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday.