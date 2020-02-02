Manchester United hold talks with Yannick Carrasco but his first choice is to rejoin Atletico Madrid

Manchester United have turned to Yannick Carrasco to improve their attacking options but the Belgium international is eyeing a return to Atletico Madrid.

Carrasco wants a move to Europe from Rafa Benitez’s Dalian Yifang, with the start of Chinese Super League indefinitely suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Carrasco, 26, also needs to play regularly to be involved in Roberto Martinez’s Euro 2020 plans with Belgium.

Benitez is willing to let him go but Atletico boss Diego Simeone is asking for a No 9 rather than an attacking wide player.

And as it is unclear whether the Madrid club will come through on Friday, Carrasco’s representatives have also held talks with United, who have a historic interest in the player.

As a loan it might just work in strengthening the United squad but he’s not the No 9 Solskjaer – and seemingly everyone else – really wants.

United have made a shock inquiry for Bournemouth’s Josh King, with Solskjaer keen to link back up with the striker he managed previously in United’s reserve team.

Carrasco is in Europe right now and is, in theory, heading out to Spain for pre-season next week with Dalian.