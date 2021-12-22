Manchester United is reportedly interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

MANCHESTER UNITED is said to be ‘lurking’ around Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, whose future is uncertain.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Roma, with the Red Devils being tipped to sign him.

This season, Milinkovic-Savic has been in excellent form, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 23 games across all competitions.

Despite being contracted until 2024 at the Stadio Olimpico, it has been suggested that the Serbia international is looking for a new challenge next summer.

The former Genk star is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, according to Il Messaggero.

United are reportedly keeping an eye on his situation, with Milinkovic-Savic being considered a possible replacement for Paul Pogba, according to the Italian news outlet.

Pogba’s contract at Old Trafford expires in just over six months, and it’s unclear whether he will extend it.

Real Madrid and Juventus are both interested in signing the 2019 Coppa Italia winner, according to the Rome-based newspaper.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Due to an agreement with his agent Mateja Kezman, Milinkovic-Savic looks set to leave Lazio next June.

Former Chelsea striker Kezman admitted last month that his client requires a ‘new adventure.’

“He’s a fantastic club player,” said the 42-year-old.

“It will soon be time for him to embark on a new adventure and pursue new dreams.”

United are rumored to be looking for a new midfielder to compete with Paul Pogba, Fred, and Scott McTominay.

They’ve also been linked with Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Haidara since interim manager Ralf Rangnick arrived.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.