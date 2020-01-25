Manchester United keeper Mary Earps admits she is a little crazy ahead of FA Cup fourth round derby

You have to be crazy to be a goalkeeper, or so the old cliché goes. And Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps says it’s not far wrong, admitting some people think she’s got a ‘screw loose’.

Ahead of hosting FA Cup holders Manchester City in a fourth round tie in Leigh on Saturday – just the third derby in United’s short history – the England international had her say on the age-old debate.

‘I don’t know about [goalkeepers being]crazy but you have to have something a bit different about you.

‘The reality is you are putting your body and face in front of a ball being smashed at you from one to 30 yards,’ said Earps, who has found herself between the sticks since a mighty penalty stop as a child.

‘Some people think I’ve got a screw loose.’

‘You are putting your body on the line and you have to have something different about you to want to do that and not want to turn your back and run in the opposite direction. But normal is boring.’

The 26-year-old joined United last summer from VfL Wolfsburg, having not been given much of an opportunity to make her mark at the Bundesliga club.

Earps, now firmly considered Casey Stoney’s first-choice keeper, though third in Phil Neville’s pecking order, says the women’s game now requires players to have a ‘thick skin’ when it comes to taking criticism.

‘The game is growing, there are more people on social media and more media [coverage]in general. You have to have a thick skin to deal with every man and his dog telling you how to save the ball in that moment.

Earps added with a smile, ‘I can assure you that in every situation I’m very much trying. You always play your best football on the sofa’.

