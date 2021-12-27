Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick revealed that when the training ground was closed due to the Covid outbreak, he called Covid-affected players and assigned them HOMEWORK.

When Manchester United’s training ground was closed due to the Covid outbreak, manager Ralf Rangnick called Covid-affected players and gave them HOMEWORK.

RALF RANGNICK admitted that the Covid outbreak at Carrington cost his Manchester United players some important learning days, but that the vast majority of them finished their homework.

The interim manager at Old Trafford had planned to use the free week leading up to Christmas to instill ideas in his players.

Instead, it was extended because the virus forced the Red Devils to postpone two Premier League games and close their training facility for four days due to the virus.

Rangnick, on the other hand, communicated with his isolated players on a regular basis to ensure that they maintained their fitness while at home.

He also worked with his coaches to create videos for the team to watch in order to better understand the new standards.

Rangnick explained, “Obviously, we couldn’t do it in those four days.”

I spoke with the majority of the players who were isolated or tested positive.

“I called 16 or 17 players one by one to see how they were doing and how they were feeling.

However, my coaching staff and I spent a lot of time in the interim preparing video footage.

“We’ll follow up on that because it’s critical that they understand what’s going on, how we should play, and how to find the best offensive balance possible.”

“In the future, we must be able to make the most of our offensive players while also being able to defend and keep clean sheets.”

The former Red Bull Leipzig coach was encouraged by his players’ condition when they returned to their HQ on Tuesday.

United also had an extra day to prepare after their game against struggling Newcastle was postponed by 24 hours for television coverage until tonight.

“At home, they all had a schedule,” Rangnick explained.

They appear to be in good physical shape, having just completed a rigorous training session.

“Everyone was fully invested, and the energy level was high.”

“Especially if you’re only playing every three days, it’s possible we’ll switch from one game to the next.”

He believes the players have returned in such good form that he will have difficulty making selections at St James’ Park.

“Everyone except Paul Pogba is currently available,” he said.

It will be difficult to select the starting XI and the eight players on the bench.”

Rangnick has recently added two new coaches to his coaching staff —

