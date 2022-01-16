Manchester United must act quickly to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, as rivals scout PSG’s manager.

Man United must act quickly to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, as rivals scout PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Manchester United must act quickly to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager, as other top clubs are said to be in contact with the PSG manager.

Poch, the former Tottenham manager, has long been tipped to succeed interim Old Trafford manager Ralf Rangnick next season.

Old Trafford officials, on the other hand, are said to have recently spoken to Inter Milan president Simone Inzaghi.

Erik ten Hag, who has been with Ajax for a long time, is also on the radar.

Pochettino has now been informed, according to The Telegraph, that he will be pursued by more rival clubs at the end of the season.

Poch’s first season at PSG ended with the club missing out on the Ligue 1 title, but the big spenders are running away with the league this season.

The French giants will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 with Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe up front.

Pochettino, an Argentinian, has made no secret of his desire to manage in the Premier League.

United will almost certainly make contact with the 49-year-old at some point.

This month, however, Inzhagi has risen to the top of their contenders list.

Atletico Madrid, led by ex-Lazio manager Diego Simeone, has also been linked with a move for the Italian.

Rangnick, on the other hand, is said to be a huge fan of Inzaghi.

And over the summer, when the German moves upstairs at Old Trafford, he will have a big say in who replaces him.

