Manchester United has contacted BRENDAN RODGERS to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, SunSport can exclusively reveal.

And the Red Devils are willing to pay Rodgers’ current club Leicester £8 million in compensation.

Following Watford’s 4-1 thrashing at Vicarage Road, Solskjaer was fired.

After a 4-1 loss at Watford, the club won only once in their next seven games, prompting an emergency board meeting to decide Solskjaer’s fate.

Luis Enrique has effectively ruled himself out of contention to lead Manchester United.

When asked about succeeding Solskjaer as United manager, Enrique joked with La Sexta, “Is today April Fools’ Day?”

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his successor must win the Premier League.

“Well, as I’ve stated many times in interviews, I’ve been backed,” he said.

“The board and the owners have supported me in bringing in good people, good players, and I believe, or know, that I will leave this club with a better squad.”

“The atmosphere is fantastic; it’s an atmosphere that I’m proud to leave because you have to enjoy coming in here to work.”

“I don’t want to give anything away, but Molde has won the league the two times I’ve left.”

“So best of luck to whoever takes over – that’s what we’re hoping for!”

In the Champions League, the Red Devils will face Villarreal next.

And interim manager Michael Carrick will take over in the dugout while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

