Manchester United ‘optimistic’ that Pogba is stuck

Manchester United are reported to be ‘optimistic’ that Paul Pogba has been priced out of a move away from the club.

There have been repeated claims that United want to sell Pogba but ESPN‘s well-connected United correspondent Rob Dawson claims that United are positive about keeping the Frenchman after they trigger a one-year contract extension this summer.

This ‘optimism’ seems to come from Pogba’s price tag of over £100m and wages of £300,000 a week; United ‘doubt whether any of Europe’s elite clubs can afford the midfielder’. And that was before coronavirus blew a hole in the season and the financial security of most football clubs.

FEATURE: Ranking the 12 £50m-plus signings available this summer

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has said he “wants to take a great player to Real Madrid”, but it might be that the Spanish club spend all their money on a striker, with Erling Haaland strongly linked.