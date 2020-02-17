Manchester United ‘paid over the odds for £67m Bruno Fernandes’ according to Sporting Lisbon chief

Sporting Lisbon vice-president Francisco Salgago Zenha has claimed that his club got the better deal out of the sale of midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United were at loggerheads with the Portuguese giants in a lengthy transfer dispute over the price tag of the highly rated midfielder.

The Red Devils eventually gave in and agreed to pay Sporting a fee which could rise up to £67m with add-ons to land the 25-year-old.

After the long drawn out discussions which led to the signing just before deadline day, Zenha said he believes that his side were the ones to win the negotiations and that United paid ‘over the odds’.

As reported by the Mirror , Zenha said: ‘I realised in the negotiations that Manchester United was convinced that we were going to give in and that for 50 million euros he was doing the deal. Well they ended up paying 65 million.

‘They were wrong and ended up paying what we wanted. We went to get 20 million more than if we had sold four months ago.’

After completing his move to Old Trafford, Fernandes was introduced straight away, making his debut just two days after completing the move, playing 90 minutes in a goalless draw with Wolves.

Fernandes’ signing was much anticipated after talk first originated over a potential move back in the summer.

The clubs were unable to then complete a deal, but the talks carried on until the January transfer window with Manchester United very keen on strengthening their squad after a tumultuous start to their season.

It is hoped that his signing could help spark an improvement in form which could help them challenge for the Champions League places.

Club teammate Diego Dalot has said that Fernandes has already fit well into the squad.

He told Manchester United’s official website: ‘Perfectly. I mean, it is like he has been here for two years already.

‘He is getting on very well with the lads, it is very good to have him here, it is very good for me, very good for the team, he is a fantastic player and a fantastic person.

‘So, it is one more to help the team.’