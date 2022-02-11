Manchester United players are not permitted to eat bacon butties, according to Ralf Rangnick.

Ralf Rangnick has made it illegal for Manchester United players to eat bacon butties.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager of Manchester United, has banned his players from eating bacon butties.

Burgers, fizzy drinks, and alcohol are also off the table as part of a new fitness regime at Old Trafford, according to the German.

Blood, saliva, and urine samples were taken from players like Marcus Rashford, 24, in order to create diet plans.

Every week, they are weighed, and they are instructed to substitute monkfish, salmon, and chicken for red meat.

Rangnick, 63, has told his players that they must get in better shape after United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough and held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley, the Premier League’s bottom team.

“Ralf has high standards and wants to play a fast-paced game,” a source said, “but the players aren’t in good enough shape.”

“He analyzed all of the data and determined what they should eat more of and what they should cut out of their diets.”

“On rest days, no bacon sandwiches or burgers are allowed, and he’s outlawed drinking and ordered everyone to go to the gym for extra workouts.”

Harry Maguire, 28, is one of the players who has increased his workout time in an attempt to regain his lost form.

“Ralf wants to play a higher defensive line, and if Harry is to be a part of that, he has to be leaner and faster,” the source said.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has also been giving his teammates exercise and dietary advice.

“Ronaldo is advising and mentoring teammates on workouts and nutrition, and they’re all trying to follow his lead,” the source said.