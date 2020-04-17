Manchester United pushing to offer the NHS support, entering discussions over staff volunteering

Manchester United are in discussions with the NHS over how best they can assist during the Coronavirus pandemic – including staff volunteering.

Club bosses are open to the possible use of facilities at Old Trafford if required, with other Premier League grounds – including Watford’s Vicarage Road – being used for emergency meetings and staff training.

The NHS have already taken up Manchester City’s offer of adopting the Etihad Stadium for certain resources. Manchester’s G-Mex is being developed into a new field hospital and due to open next week.

United have opened dialogue about the prospect of some of their employees acting as volunteers, while donations of equipment and goods are other potential avenues of aid.

Both Manchester giants are keen to offer help to emergency services where possible and are continuing to monitor the situation.

United are also expected to follow City’s lead in not taking advantage of the government’s job retention scheme by opting against furloughing non-playing staff.

The two clubs recently joined forces to donate £100,000 to support 19 foodbanks across Greater Manchester, plus food donations direct to local foodbanks and charities.

Meanwhile, United have extended their season-ticket renewal deadline for next season and have committed to provide rebates or refunds to supporters for any games that are subsequently cancelled or played behind closed doors.