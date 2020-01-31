Manchester United set to finally sign Bruno Fernandes after breakthrough with Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United are set to finally clinch the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a deal that could be worth up to £67.8million.

United and Sporting have been at loggerheads but made a breakthrough in negotiations on Tuesday with just three days of the January transfer window remaining.

United will pay an initial fee of £46.6m and the deal includes add-ons of £8.5m based on Fernandes’ appearances for United and the club qualifying for the Champions League.

United could also pay Sporting up to £12.7m more depending on the player hitting less attainable targets.

Fernandes is expected to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford but he has yet to agree personal terms. The 25-year-old midfielder remained in Portugal on Tuesday night and is on standby to fly to Manchester for a medical on Thursday.

Sportsmail exclusively revealed earlier this month that United had revived their bid for Fernandes after the player’s representatives and Sporting president Frederico Varandas held talks at the Premier League club’s Mayfair offices in London.

Negotiations broke down between United and Sporting last summer over the valuation, and were in danger of doing so again with Sporting steadfastly sticking to their £67.8m for Fernandes who has established himself as one of the most prolific midfielders in Europe.

United refused to meet the asking price and there were concerns that the deal was on the verge of collapse.

However, United’s stance paid off on Tuesday when they raised their offer slightly and Sporting accepted, ending the long-running transfer saga. United were prepared for the negotiations to drag on until the final day and were surprised when the Portuguese club relented.

It’s understood the breakthrough was not linked to speculation that Barcelona were ready to buy Fernandes and loan him to Valencia as part of a deal to sign Rodrigo Moreno from their Spanish rivals.

Fernandes has been on United’s radar for five years and was their main transfer target in this window. The player had also expressed a desire to move to Old Trafford despite interest from a number of clubs.

Signing Fernandes would be a huge boost for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who is desperate for reinforcements at a time when Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are out injured.

United have been lacking goals and creativity from midfield, and hope that Fernandes will provide as they push for a return to the Champions League.