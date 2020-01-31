Manchester United starlet Ethan Galbraith trains with senior squad ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final

Ethan Galbraith was among the fresh faces training with Manchester United ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester City.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been impressing within United’s academy set-up and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer included him to train with the senior squad.

Galbraith, who has already made his international debut for Northern Ireland, will be looking to become the latest youngster to earn game time under the United boss.

The diminutive playmaker has an eye for a pass and also provides a goal-threat. United are arguably lacking a player with these qualities and there may be an opportunity for Galbraith to step up.

He made his debut for the club in the Europa League against Astana last November but was limited to two minutes off the bench.

And Solskjaer also gave him some exposure to training with the first team before United’s Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City.

Galbraith was joined by a number of academy stars at Carrington on Tuesday such as Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and James Garner.

They are all hoping to gain a place in the side or on bench to face Manchester City on Wednesday night.

City lead 3-1 and the Old Trafford club have it all to do away from home in the second leg.

The likes of Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood have enjoyed plenty of chances with the senior side and perhaps Solskjaer will trust more of his youngsters by throwing them in at the deep end against the defending champions.