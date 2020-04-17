Manchester United tell non-playing staff they will NOT be furloughed after Liverpool made U-turn

Manchester United have written to all non-playing staff to tell them they will not be furloughed.

On Monday, Sportsmail revealed that the Old Trafford-based side would not be following the highly controversial decisions from the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham to take advantage of the government’s scheme to pay workers via public funds.

Although the Merseyside club have now made a dramatic U-turn on that decision.

And executive vice chairman Ed Woodward confirmed the story to staff in an afternoon email.

In it, he said that the club would continue to pay more than 900 employees as normal and stated that they would not be making use of the government’s scheme.

Staff were also assured of flexibility to work around care responsibilities for family and friends during lockdown. As this newspaper reported, those whose workloads have dropped were ‘strongly encouraged’ to volunteer time for the NHS or work in their local communities.

United have also extended goodwill payments for non-matchday casual workers until June 1, a move which applies to around 950 staff.

The club had already decided to make payments to matchday causal workers for the remaining Premier League matches this season and are considering further assistance for that group.

Spurs were lambasted when they disclosed they would be using the scheme, which sees workers paid 80 per cent of their salaries up to £2,500 per month in taxpayer cash.

Liverpool then sparked a similar backlash when they announced plans to follow suit last weekend.