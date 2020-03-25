Manchester United to pay £15m for ‘stop-gap signing’

Manchester United will reportedly pay £15m for Odion Ighalo this summer after the ‘stop-gap signing’ proved himself with four goals in eight games.

The Nigerian was signed on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January and the Daily Mail claim that the deal will be made permanent this summer.

There is a complication with the deal that Ighalo’s loan spell ends a month earlier than all others in the Premier League; he is due to return to his Chinese club on May 31.

The Mail reports: ‘United may have to negotiate an extension with the Chinese club if the Premier League season — on hold until the end of April —continues into June, although world players’ union FIFPro is working on a solution to the contract uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.’

There is clearly an appetite from all parties to complete the deal, with the Chinese club keen to lose Ighalo’s £300,000-a-week wages off their bill.

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.