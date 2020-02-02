Manchester United ‘to rival Chelsea for Jadon Sancho’ in summer transfer window

Manchester United are reportedly ready to rival Chelsea for the signature of Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window, despite a reduced budget.

The Red Devils swooped during the January window to tie up a hefty deal with Sporting Lisbon to acquire the services of midfielder Bruno Fernandes, totaling in at £68million overall.

United will look to take their place at the head of the race for Sancho though will have to take their big-money January purchase into account, as reported by the Evening Standard.

United’s spending on Fernandes is said to be part of the ongoing plans to allow manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to rebuild United in his own image, though the Red Devils are not looking to ring the changes in every position.

Solskjaer has already admitted that the summer transfer window will follow much of the same theme as January, with United acquiring certain key personnel and not a vast array of new faces.

Speaking ahead of the summer window, Solskjaer said: ‘It won’t be six or seven coming in definitely. It will be a similar window.

‘But here we go again, January is not even done, but we are talking about the summer window.

‘Hopefully we can do our business early on.’

United are set to move for attacking reinforcements with Sancho among their top targets, though Chelsea are reported to have expressed a willingness to meet Dortmund’s valuation of the England international.

The Sun report that Dortmund’s demands have deterred the likes of Premier League leaders Liverpool, but Chelsea have told the Germans they are prepared to find £100m-plus to make a statement signing under Frank Lampard.

Sancho grew up in the Kennington area of London, and has previously admitted he was a Chelsea fan as a child.

After flourishing in the Watford academy, Sancho was snapped up by Manchester City in 2015 before going on the make a name for himself in the youth ranks.

Dortmund acquired Sancho in 2018 for a fee in the region of £8million, after the player opted to move overseas in search of first team opportunity.

The 19-year-old has 17 Bundesliga appearances to his name so far this season, with 12 goals and 12 assists.