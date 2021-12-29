Manchester United transfer news: Araujo is a target, Henderson is out, Martial is on his way to Sevilla, and Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo.

Man United transfer news: Araujo is wanted, Henderson is out, Martial is on his way to Sevilla, and Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo.

MAN UTD are reportedly on the lookout for a new centre-back in January and have expressed interest in Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo.

In other Manchester United news, Gary Neville slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for storming down the tunnel after United’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

United’s No7 was chastised by a former teammate for not clapping the away fans during the match at St James’ Park, something Neville believes United players should always do.

After meeting with the new manager, Anthony Martial has requested to leave United, but the club has reportedly turned down a loan offer from Sevilla.

The Frenchman has not been a regular this season, and manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that he is looking for a new challenge.

However, according to Rangnick, no bid has been made for the Monaco star, so he is likely to remain at Old Trafford.

On the pitch, United were dreadful, only managing a 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

Ronaldo isn’t getting enough help.

Man United, according to Jamie Carragher, aren’t creating enough chances for Cristiano Ronaldo to score.

Carragher believes Ralf Rangnick’s tactics aren’t getting the best out of the frustrated Portuguese forward, as United drew 1-1 with Newcastle on Monday.

“The thing that worries me as a Manchester United fan is the lack of chances they’re creating in games,” he said on Sky Sports.

“This is a depleted Newcastle side that has given up 11 goals in their last three games.”

“Consider Cristiano Ronaldo’s role this season, and how many times he’s saved Manchester United with big goals.

“He scored a penalty against Norwich, but he hasn’t had many chances.”

“If you’re not creating enough for him… he’s a killer, deadly in the box, but if you’re not creating enough for him, he’s not that invested in the game.”

Lewandowski boasts that he is the best player in the world.

When asked who he preferred between Messi and Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski chose himself.

He also questioned the Ballon d’Or’s decision to award Messi the prize this year, after the awards were canceled due to Covid last year.

When asked for his opinion on the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate at the Dubai Expo, he said, “I choose Lewandowski.”

“I’ve gotten so many questions about the Ballon d’Or,” he continued.

They cancelled it last year, and I was disappointed.

