Manchester United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo EXCLUSIVE, injury LATEST, youngsters wary of CR7, Pogba wanted by PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo EXCLUSIVE, injury LATEST, youngsters wary of CR7, Pogba wanted by PSG: Man United transfer news LIVE

PAUL POGBA’S future at Manchester United is uncertain, with reports in France indicating that PSG is interested in signing him.

Plus, we’ve got the latest on Cristiano Ronaldo, and it’s not looking good for the Portuguese star as he recovers from injury.

Meanwhile, Denis Zakaria and Amadou Haidara are reportedly being watched by United.

The Red Devils are also reportedly interested in Brighton’s £40 million right-back Tariq Lamptey.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and gossip…

LATEST UPDATES ON RONALDO’S INJURY

Cristiano Ronaldo left training early yesterday with a thigh injury and is expected to miss tomorrow’s Premier League match against Aston Villa.

With a hip injury, Ronaldo was unable to play in Monday’s 1-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Villa.

However, this is a separate issue that was discovered during yesterday’s training at Carrington.

Ronaldo was examined by United’s medical staff before being driven home, where he will use his own private oxygen chamber that he had installed in his home.

Man Utd supporters, good morning!

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in training ahead of United’s Premier League match against Aston Villa tomorrow, despite claims that his young players are terrified of him.

With a hip injury, the Portugal legend missed Monday’s fortuitous 1-0 FA Cup victory over Aston Villa.

However, he is expected to start on Saturday as United looks to reclaim a place in the top six with a win.

“If you don’t want my help, do your job,” the 36-year-old has told the club’s newest generation as speculation about dressing room discontent grows.

Ron has also stated that he wants to play for another six years and has not ruled out the possibility of joining Brazilian club Flamengo at some point.

Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are both interested in signing Donny van de Beek, a misfit United midfielder.

Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, who has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, is expected to leave Juventus this summer.

Finally, Bruno Fernandes has been accused of setting a poor example for Mason Greenwood and other Red Devils’ stars.

Alan Hutton, an ex-Scotland defender, believes that Portugal superstars Fernandes and Ronaldo make their on-the-field frustrations too obvious.

“It’s not good,” Hutton told Football Insider.

I’ve heard rumors that things aren’t going well behind the scenes and in the dressing room.

From the outside looking in, the most concerning aspect for me is the body language of some of the players.

“Bruno Fernandes is an incredible player…

He’s pointing his fingers in the air and blaming…

