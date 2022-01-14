Manchester United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo EXCLUSIVE, injury return LATEST, Napoli star targeted, Pogba wanted by PSG

Man United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo EXCLUSIVE, injury return LATEST, Napoli star targeted, Pogba desired by PSG

CRISTIANO RONALDO is out of Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa due to a separate knee injury, SunSport can exclusively reveal.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is in doubt, with reports in France claiming that PSG is interested in signing him.

In terms of incoming transfers, United is keeping an eye on Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz in case they are unable to sign top target Declan Rice.

The Red Devils are also reportedly interested in Brighton’s £40 million right-back Tariq Lamptey.

Rashford requires a ‘Keane-like’ coach.

Rashford, according to Teddy Sheringham, needs a mentor at United, similar to Roy Keane.

“I saw Rashford try to do a shoulder barge a couple of weeks ago when he was already having a tough time,” Sheringham told talkSPORT’s breakfast show.

“The ball came over and landed in someone’s path, and the game continued.”

“He’s trying to do a little shoulder pass, and it comes off if you’re having a good time.”

‘Oi, what the hell are you doing? Get hold of the ball, lay it off, and get back into this game!’ said a senior professional in my day.

“That would bring you back to reality, but no one at Man United appears to be demanding it.”

“Perhaps Roy Keane would be doing that if he was still captain.”

“You’ve got to have them around, and the young lads have to be taught that in the game,” says the coach.

Henderson is wanted by Rangnick to stay.

Rangnick wants Henderson, who has been linked with a move away from United, to stay at the club because he is a top stopper.

This month, Henderson has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but Rangnick isn’t interested.

When asked if Dean had requested a loan move in January, Ralf responded, “Well, I told him that I would like him to stay because he’s a fantastic goalkeeper.”

“He had another couple of fantastic saves in training yesterday.”

As one of three top goalkeepers, I’m thrilled to have him on board.

“I understand why he wants to play because he’s at the age where a goalkeeper should be playing on a regular basis.

“On the other hand, we’re still in three competitions, so the three goalkeepers we have now aren’t enough.”

“I explained everything to him…

