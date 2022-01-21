Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘faces a 25% pay cut,’ new kit, and Lingard’s PERMANENT move to Newcastle

CRISTIANO RONALDO is set to leave Manchester United this summer if the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League, according to SunSport.

Ronaldo made his comeback from injury to start in United’s win over Brentford, though he appeared enraged after being substituted and was later seen speaking with manager Ralf Rangnick.

If the five-time Ballon d’Or winner decides to stay at United, he will reportedly be subjected to a 25% pay cut if the club fails to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition.

Paul Pogba is another player who could leave United.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to PSG in France.

Newcastle is interested in signing Jesse Lingard on a permanent basis, so he could be on his way.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s home kit for the 202223 season has been leaked, with fans adoring the retro collar.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything going on at Old Trafford…

Man United’s next opponent is West Ham United, a top-four rival.

Lingard is closing in on a long-term deal.

Newcastle are reportedly closing in on a deal for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard after making him their top priority.

Lingard, 29, was the subject of a loan offer from Newcastle earlier this week, but it was turned down.

However, the Magpies have made United a permanent offer for the attacking midfielder.

The bid is currently being considered, but The Telegraph reports that Lingard is enticed by the generous offer.

The goal of the day belongs to Marcus Rashford, who scored against Spurs.

Highlights of Ronaldo’s fury

After interim manager Ralf Rangnick subbed Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford, the Portuguese superstar stormed off and threw his coat to the ground.

After United skipper Harry Maguire replaced him at 2-0 up on 71 minutes, Ronaldo put his hands on his hips and trudged away.

At the Brentford Community Stadium, the Red Devils overcame a poor first-half performance to dominate the Bees.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, however, was stunned when Rangnick made a double change.

As he walked away, the German coach tried to hug the Portugal international, but Ronaldo had his arms wide open by his side.

Ralf, please don’t sabotage it.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager, has been warned by former Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves that he must be careful when managing Cristiano Ronaldo…

