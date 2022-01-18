Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo injury, Milinkovic-Savic re-signs for £67m, Bellingham wanted

According to reports from Italy, MANCHESTER UNITED are in a strong position to sign long-term target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

To protect the club’s future, Lazio is said to be willing to let the Serb leave for £67 million.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been honored for becoming the all-time leading scorer in international football.

We’ve also got the most up-to-date news on United’s transfer market, with John McGinn and Jude Bellingham both being linked.

While it’s been revealed that Donny van de Beek turned down a loan move to Newcastle because he didn’t want to fight for his club’s survival.

‘We want to leave an indelible mark on history,’ says the group.

Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, is hoping to lead his side to a historic victory over Manchester United.

Frank’s side face the Red Devils in the Premier League tomorrow, and he wants the club’s supporters to rally behind them and help them win.

“I expect us to come out with a performance,” Frank said before the game.

I’ll do everything I can to field a team that is aggressive and plays hard.

“I hope we can create another magical moment in Brentford’s history with the help of our supporters.”

That is our goal.”

Ousmane Dembele is facing a contract deadline.

According to reports, Ousmane Dembele has been given 48 hours to sign a new Barcelona contract.

If the winger is to stay at the Nou Camp, he will have to accept lower wages.

Xavi Hernandez, according to Mundo Deportivo, wants Dembele, 24, to stay in Spain this summer.

However, when Dembele reportedly demanded £700,000 per week to extend his stay in Catalonia, Xavi was left’speechless.’

According to reports, Barca has made Dembele a take-it-or-leave-it offer, in which he would instead take a pay cut.

And the ace has been given only two days to sign the contract before it is taken away from him.

Pogba says he’ll be fit in two weeks.’

Pogba should be back in action in the next two weeks, according to Rangnick.

“Yes, I’m very much looking forward to having him available in two weeks, after the international break, for three different competitions,” the German told United’s press.

“As I previously stated, what I saw in training yesterday was incredible: a high level of physical, emotional, and technical performance.”

“Now it’s a matter of demonstrating that and transferring that onto the pitch once he’s fully available.”

Pogba ‘commits’ to Manchester United.

Pogba committed himself, according to Rangnick…

