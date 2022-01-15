Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Haaland slams Dortmund, Cristiano Ronaldo injury EXCLUSIVE, Pogba wanted by PSG

Manchester United transfer news: Haaland slams Dortmund, Cristiano Ronaldo injury EXCLUSIVE, Pogba wanted by PSG

SunSport can exclusively reveal that CRISTIANO RONALDO is dealing with a separate knee injury that kept him out of Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has slammed his club, Borussia Dortmund, for pressuring him into making a hasty decision about his future.

And Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is in doubt, with reports in France indicating that PSG is interested in signing him.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Pick Potter.

United should make Graham Potter their new manager, according to Arsenal legend Paul Merson.

Several foreign managers have been linked with the Red Devils, but Merson believes they should look closer to home.

“If I were Man United, I’d be watching Potter,” he said on Sky Sports. “Why not go for him?” he added.

Fans are being warned by United.

Following the alleged abuse of a Wolves player for his height earlier this month, United reportedly emailed a warning to their fans.

According to the Athletic, the abuse occurred after Joao Moutinho scored the game’s only goal as the game drew to a close.

After the game, a complaint was filed, and United sent an email to supporters who were in the area where the alleged abuse occurred.

“Thank you for attending the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers on 3rd January 2022,” according to an email obtained by the Athletic.

“The club has been informed that a section of the audience at this match used discriminatory language directed at a Wolverhampton Wanderers player due to his height.”

“Manchester United is fully committed to eliminating any form of discriminatory abuse and/or offensive behavior, and appropriate action may be taken against any individuals identified as engaging in discriminatory and/or offensive chanting or behavior.”

“If you come across this type of prohibited discriminatory or offensive behavior, please report it to manutd.comseered.”

Carragher: “United are flat.”

Manchester United’s ‘flat’ performance has been compared to Liverpool’s Roy Hodgson.

‘There’s not much to like’ under Ralf Rangnick, according to the Anfield legend.

“This] United team had promise, exciting young talents, and enough goals in the team to maintain the hope that flaws and inconsistencies could be eventually eradicated,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

“In the end, they lacked the necessary resources to challenge for the Premier League title.”

“What are you talking about?”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.