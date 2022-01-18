Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Milinkovic-Savic re-signs for £67 million, Ronaldo wins Fifa award, Bellingham and McGinn wanted

Manchester United transfer news: Milinkovic-Savic re-signs for £67m, Ronaldo wins Fifa award, Bellingham and McGinn wanted

According to reports from Italy, MANCHESTER UNITED are in a ‘pole position’ to sign long-term target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

To protect the club’s future, Lazio is reportedly willing to let the Serb leave for £67 million.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been honored for becoming the all-time leading scorer in international football.

We also have the most up-to-date news on United’s transfer market, with both John McGinn and Jude Bellingham being linked.

While it’s been revealed that Donny van de Beek turned down a loan move to Newcastle because he didn’t want to fight for his club’s survival.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything that’s going on at Old Trafford.

Is Pereira on his way back to Manchester United?

After reportedly rejecting a bid from loan club Flamengo, Manchester United has left the door open for Andreas Pereira’s return.

The Brazilian scored five goals and added one assist in 24 appearances for the Brazilian team.

Pereira, on the other hand, made a costly error in the Copa Libertadores final, slipping in extra time and allowing Deyverson to score the game-winning goal.

Flamengo would like to take Pereira off United’s hands permanently, despite the Steven Gerrard-like slip.

The Premier League club was also approached with an £8 million offer.

The offer was turned down, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, opening the door for a possible return.

Man United are vying for the transfer of Dembele.

According to reports, Manchester United is battling Juventus for first place in the transfer market for Ousmane Dembele.

Chelsea, on the other hand, appears to be attempting to sign the Barcelona contract rebel.

Dembele’s current contract at the Nou Camp expires at the end of the season, and he appears unlikely to sign a new one.

That would make him available for free this summer to interested clubs.

The Red Devils and the Old Lady have been in contact with Dembele’s representatives since the middle of 2021, according to Sport in Spain.

Dembele may have already signed a pre-contract agreement with one of those two clubs, according to the report.

Press conference for Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, will address the media today ahead of tomorrow’s match against Brentford.

It will begin at 12.30 p.m. GMT, and will include, among other things, team news ahead of the game.

Keep an eye out in a few hours for that.

