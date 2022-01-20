Manchester United transfer news LIVE: New kit LEAKED, Cristiano Ronaldo STORMS OFF amid QUIT reports, and Pogba in ‘PSG talks’

Man United transfer news: New kit LEAKED, Cristiano Ronaldo STORMS OFF amid QUIT reports, and Pogba in ‘PSG talks’

CRISTIANO RONALDO is set to leave Manchester United this summer if the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League, according to SunSport.

Ronaldo returned from injury to start in United’s win over Brentford, but he appeared enraged after being substituted and was later seen talking with manager Ralf Rangnick about it.

Paul Pogba, on the other hand, is another player who could leave Old Trafford.

PSG in France has been linked with the midfielder.

Newcastle are interested in loaning Jesse Lingard.

Donny van de Beek turned down a loan move to Tyneside because he didn’t want to be involved in a relegation battle.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s home kit for the 202223 season has been LEAKED.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything that’s going on at Old Trafford.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Why does Ronaldo perform a ‘Siuu’ celebration?

Following his return to Manchester United in August, Ronaldo’s signature celebration has gone viral.

Kids and athletes alike have been imitating the Portuguese by throwing their arms out and yelling ‘Siuuu’ at the top of their lungs, from school playgrounds to the Australian Open courts.

It’s nothing new, though, and Ronaldo has used it before, both at Real Madrid and Juventus, as well as when scoring for Portugal.

In fact, it’s been almost a decade since Ronaldo first performed the celebration in its current form against Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in 2013.

And the United forward explained how it started as a way to feel more connected to the Real Madrid fanbase.

“I started saying’si’, which is like ‘yes,’ when I was in Real Madrid,” he said in 2019.

“Everyone would say’siiiii’ when we won, so I started saying it.”

It was natural, I don’t know why.”

Medvedev criticizes Ronaldo’s imitators.

Fans reenacting Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuu’ celebration at the Australian Open must have a ‘low IQ,’ according to Danil Medvedev.

“It’s not everyone who’s doing it, but those who are probably have a low IQ,” the Russian said after defeating Nick Kyrgios.

“Winning was a pleasure for me.”

It’s not easy to play in front of an audience.

I think these games are fun to play because we put on a big show for the crowd at the end.”

Women’s Man United cup match

In the Continental Cup semi-final, Manchester United Women will face Chelsea.

The draw took place on talkSPORT 2 today, and the two WSL titans will face each other…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.