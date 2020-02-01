Manchester United turn attention to former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon

Salomon Rondon has emerged as a surprise name on Manchester United’s list of forward targets ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

United are scouring the transfer market for a forward to sign on loan and Rondon is now being considered by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Times suggest Rondon could be available on a short-term loan deal as the Chinese Super League have postponed the start of their new season due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Rondon has been plying his trade in China at Dalian Yifang since reuniting with his former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez in July.

The 30-year-old scored five goals in 11 games for Dalian Yifang during his first season in the Chinese Super League.

Rondon previously played for Newcastle and West Brom in England where he scored 35 goals in 140 Premier League appearances.

He was named Newcastle’s player of the year at the end of last season – making him the first striker to win the award since Alan Shearer in 2003.

United have upped their interest in Rondon after losing out to Hertha Berlin in the race to sign AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek.

The Red Devils were planning on signing Piatek on an 18-month loan deal with an obligation to buy the Pole in summer 2021.

However, Hertha Berlin are now close to securing his signature on a permanent deal for £23million.

Tottenham and Chelsea were also interested in Piatek but he appears to have snubbed the chance of plying his trade in England.

Solskjaer said after his side’s 1-0 win at Manchester City on Wednesday that the club were still in the market for a striker due to Marcus Rashford’s back injury.

He said: ‘We need more goalscorers, we need more goals, that’s a definite. We need someone who will break their nose to score a goal, or their toe.’

United are set to announce the signing of Bruno Fernandes on Thursday.