Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE: Stream, Score, TV Channel, and Team News CONFIRMED – Premier League breaking news

Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE: Stream, Score, TV Channel, Team News – Premier League Latest News

MANCHESTER UNITED host Wolves at Old Trafford, with Ralf Rangnick’s side aiming for their fourth consecutive Premier League victory at home.

With three points today, the Red Devils will move above Spurs into sixth place, having defeated Burnley last time out.

Wolves, on the other hand, will be coming off an extended break over the Christmas period due to cancellations due to Covid-19.

The visitors haven’t played since a 0-0 draw with Chelsea on December 19.

Our live blog below will keep you up to date on everything…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).