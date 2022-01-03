Manchester United vs. Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news for tonight’s Premier League match.

MANCHESTER UNITED welcome Wolves to Old Trafford in search of back-to-back Premier League victories.

Ralf Rangnick’s side will be looking to build on their comfortable 3-1 win over Burnley last time out in their first game of 2022.

Wolves, meanwhile, make their first appearance since a 0-0 draw with Chelsea on December 19, after a Covid-affected absence.

All of the action will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

The show will begin at 4.30 p.m.

If you don’t have a Sky subscription, you can still watch all of the action by purchasing a NOW TV and streaming it on a variety of devices.

After serving a yellow card suspension against Burnley, Bruno Fernandes has returned to United’s lineup.

While Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial remain out, Jadon Sancho’s starting spot could be jeopardized.

The visitors are without Pedro Neto and Jonny, as well as Hwang Hee-chan and Yerson Mosquera.

