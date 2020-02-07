Manchester United ‘want no less than £15m for Chris Smalling’ as Roma hope to sign permanently

Manchester United reportedly want no less than £15million for Chris Smalling.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a renaissance at Roma after making the move to Italy on a season-long loan last summer.

And United have given their asking price for Smalling, but Roma could struggle to stump up the money if they do not secure a Champions League spot, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Sportsmail revealed last week that Roma’s sporting director Gianluca Petrachi hopes Smalling will choose to make his move to Italy a permanent one in the summer.

‘There is a chance,’ Petrachi told Sportsmail.

‘The player will choose what to do. If he really wishes, we will be happy to have him with us permanently.

‘We are very happy with Smalling and he knows it. With Manchester United, the relationship is excellent, we have an excellent feeling with the club.’

The centre back has played a key role in Rome, making 22 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign with Roma sitting in fifth place in the Serie A standings.

Smalling’s contract at United does not expire until 2022 and the club have the option to extend it by an extra year.