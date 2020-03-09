Manchester United went head-to-head with Man City for Rodri last summer

Manchester City star Rodri could have been lining up for his side’s bitter rivals on Sunday if Manchester United got their way last summer.

That is because Manchester United were in the race to sign the Spanish midfielder before City tied up a club record £62.8million deal on July 4.

The Athletic report how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side compiled in-depth scouting reports on the former Atletico Madrid ace before City got their man.

City’s defensive midfielder has proven to be an astute acquisition with the former La Liga star playing 38 times so far this season.

Rodri impressed in possession at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon but it was January signing Bruno Fernandes who stole the show.

Fernandes, who United purchased from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £47m – the fee could rise to £68m – in January, is a completely different player to Rodri with the Portuguese being deployed as a No 10.

The 25-year-old claimed a clever assist by chipping a free-kick into the path of Anthony Martial for Manchester United’s opening goal.

Bruno telling Pep to “ssssh”

Man is already a club legend

pic.twitter.com/RHx9FaP1jm

Scott McTominay doubled his side’s lead in the closing stages to ensure United stayed three points within fourth-placed Chelsea.

Fernandes has made an instant impact in the red half of Manchester and his stock rose on Sunday when he was seen shushing Pep Guardiola.

He traded verbals with Guardiola on the touchline after the Spanish tactician threw the ball away before a Manchester United throw-in.

Fernandes responded by putting his finger to his lips and then waving his hand towards the ground.