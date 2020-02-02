Manchester United’s £68m new boy Bruno Fernandes reveals how he took advice from Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes has revealed how he wants to ‘follow’ in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps after completing his long-protracted move to Manchester United.

Fernandes joined the Red Devils in £67.8m transfer from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, signing a five-and-a-half year deal there.

He was pictured arriving to training on Friday morning with fellow Portuguese and new team-mate Diogo Dalot, and will be included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad for the game against Wolves on Saturday.

The 25-year-old’s move mirrors that of fellow Portugal compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernandes has revealed he has already sought some advice from United’s former No 7.

‘Yes, I talked about Manchester United with Cristiano,’ he told the club’s official website in his first interview since joining.

‘He just said good things about United. He said he started living his dream here and he started being a really good player here.

‘I think he is happy with my transfer and I also talked with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and he said he asked Cristiano about me and he said good things about me which is good.

‘Cristiano plays with me in the national team and he knows me, and for me he’s a good person. I want to follow his steps.’

Fernandes has already been in contact with Manchester City star and compatriot Bernando Silva, with the club’s newest addition already fuelling the Manchester giants’ rivalry.

‘Yes, he texted me on Wednesday and said I was lucky I didn’t play against him, Fernandes added.

‘I told him the luck was with him because if I’d played against him I will punish him!’

And also in the in-depth interview, the former Sporting captain revealed it is ‘the dream’ to walk out at Old Trafford for the first time, saying: ‘The dream is coming to Old Trafford and having the possibility to play in front of our fans. I’m really excited to have this possibility.’

Fernandes has been handed the No 18 jersey, and the midfielder explained the reasons behind the choice.

He added: ‘The last three years I have played as No 8 because it’s the number my father had as a player and my birthday and it’s the number I like.

‘Number 18 is also the birthday of my wife and another reason is, when I grew up, I saw Paul Scholes playing in it and for me having this shirt and this number of an amazing player is something I will enjoy. I know I have a lot of responsibility.’