Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard receives vile abuse from fans after Derby win

Shocking footage showed Manchester United fans subjecting Jesse Lingard to a torrent of abuse as he boarded the team bus after their 3-0 FA Cup win at Derby.

One United supporter was even accused of racially abusing Lingard with several Twitter users claiming they heard the word ‘n*****’ shouted in the video.

It is not yet entirely clear if all involved were United fans and how many people were abusing Lingard.

United launched an investigation into the alleged racist and foul-mouthed abuse aimed at Lingard on Friday and will seek to speak with Derby about the incident.

Lingard’s team-mate Luke Shaw appeared by the bus door to furiously remonstrate with the fans after hearing the expletives and insults as they left Pride Park.

‘Jesse, you’re s***, Jesse you’re w***. Jesse you’re s***, Jesse f*** off,’ one fan was heard screaming in the video which is circling online.

Some fans on Twitter alleged they heard one person shouting a racial slur.

Hundreds of Twitter users commented on the video with one writing: ‘They are even saying the N word just because Jesse isn’t playing well. This is disturbing and vile.’

In the video posted to Twitter, one fan was heard pointing out that Lingard, who has struggled for form since the 2018 World Cup, had failed to register a single goal or assist for United last year in one of several verbal attacks on the player.

Sportsmail has contacted United for comment.

It comes just one day after Tottenham star Eric Dier astonishingly confronted a supporter after his brother Patrick took exception to the midfielder being insulted during their shock FA Cup exit against Norwich.

Dier climbed into the stands and over rows of seats to get to the fan arguing with his brother. More footage filmed on mobile phones caught the fan running away.

Previously Lingard suffered alleged racial abuse along with his team-mate Fred from Manchester City supporters during United’s derby victory back in December.

Speaking about that incident in the immediate aftermath, Lingard said: ‘Not even this idiot can ruin tonight’s feeling, shameful behaviour, it may be the derby but there is never ever a reason to be racist!’

Lingard has rarely featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in recent weeks amid a long run of poor performances but played the full 90 minutes of Thursday night’s FA Cup victory.

The 27-year-old had a hand in United’s opener with replays looking like Shaw’s volley had come off of his back, although the goal was eventually awarded to the defender.

Odion Ighalo grabbed the other two as United eased past the Championship club to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-final.