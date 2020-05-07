Manchester United’s plans to increase capacity at Old Trafford put on hold due to coronavirus

Manchester United’s plans to increase the capacity at Old Trafford have been placed on hold thanks to the coronavirus crisis.

The club had been examining ways of adding seats in various areas in the summer.

They had hoped to act after the introduction of new areas for disabled supporters had recently reduced capacity. However, any work is now on hold until the end of next season, whenever that may be.

Old Trafford was extended to a capacity of more than 76,000 in 2006. But that figure has fallen to around 73,300 thanks to the creation of 300 positions for disabled fans to meet Premier League guidelines.

United, who face considerable logistical difficulties when it comes to expansion, had hoped to reconfigure some existing areas.

Meanwhile, former United prodigy Ravel Morrison has admitted it upsets him to think about his wasted potential.

Morrison lost his way and has played for 10 clubs in eight years since he left United in January 2012.

The 27-year-old, currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Sheffield United, told talkSPORT: ‘I should have gone a bit further. I’m hoping still to go a bit further.’

The lack of football for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men has had a knock-on effect at the other Old Trafford. Less than a mile down Sir Matt Busby Way, Lancashire Cricket make a big profit from hospitality and car park spaces on United matchdays.

It is understood that the county are looking at losses in the tens of thousands for the remaining matches of this season.