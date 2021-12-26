Manchester United’s Ralf Rangnick has expressed interest in signing FOUR German wonderkids… but who are they, including Luca Netz?

Manchester United’s Ralf Rangnick wants to sign FOUR German wonderkids… but who are they, including Luca Netz?

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s interim manager, has his sights set on four German wonderkids.

The 63-year-old will lead the Red Devils until the end of the season, after which he will become an advisor.

Rangnick has already made plans to sign four young players who could be key to United’s future success.

Rangnick is familiar with the players, who are all signed to top-tier German clubs.

But who exactly are they?

Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen is one of the most sought-after attacking midfielders in football.

The 18-year-old, who is valued at £60 million, has had a fantastic start to the season, scoring eight goals and assisting 11 times in 21 appearances.

Despite Wirtz’s desire to develop in Germany, Rangnick is willing to put his resolve to the test by offering him a chance to shine at United.

Before becoming the team’s long-term playmaker, Wirtz could learn a thing or two from Bruno Fernandes.

After leaving Hertha Berlin, Luca Netz has made a name for himself at Borussia Monchengladbach this season.

The left midfielder, who is 18 years old, can also play left back.

And, despite his youth, Netz has already made three appearances for Germany’s U21s.

He wouldn’t cost the Red Devils as much as Wirtz, and he could provide solid cover out wide as well as at left-back in the event that Luke Shaw is injured.

Eric Martel is signed to RB Lepizig, but he is still learning the ropes at Austria Vienna.

The 19-year-old is capable of playing in both midfield and defense.

Martel could step in for the ailing Nemanja Matic in United’s starting lineup.

Leipzig, on the other hand, may be hesitant to part with one of their rising stars.

Last season, Armel Bella-Kotchap played a key role in Bochum’s promotion to the Bundesliga.

In recent years, the 20-year-old’s name has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Last year, Chelsea attempted to sign him.

Bella-Kotchap, who stands 6ft2In tall, is a commanding presence at centre-back and could learn a lot from club captain Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, a multiple Champions League winner.

