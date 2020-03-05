Manchester United’s third-choice goalkeeper Lee Grant signs new deal until end of the 2020-21 season

Lee Grant has put pen to paper on a new Manchester United contract until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

United’s third-choice goalkeeper, who is desperate to return from an arm injury before the season is out, has expressed his delight at signing the new deal.

‘I love being here and clearly somebody likes me being here also, so it’s good to have it sorted,’ Grant told United’s official website. ‘I’m just looking forward to being part of next year and part of watching the football club grow and move forward, which for me, has been happening clearly over the last 18 months anyway.

‘But seeing those seeds that have been planted and getting the chance to hopefully see the fruits of that next year will be nice.

‘Obviously, I’m very much used to it now because I’m at the tail-end of my career and it’s kind of normal to be in those situations [having a contract run down]. It happens in every footballer’s life, it’s part of it, coming to the end of contracts and time at a football club and not not knowing where you find yourself.

‘So, sometimes, the instability can be unsettling. Fortunately for me, it’s another year sorted and it gives me the opportunity to plan ahead and get cracking.’

The 37-year-old, who moved to United from Stoke in July 2018, has featured just twice for United – against Derby in the Carabao Cup last season before playing away at Astana in the Europa League this term.