Manchester United’s ‘whinge bags’ have been criticized by Gary Neville, who has urged Ralf Rangnick to change his tactics.

Gary Neville criticizes Manchester United’s ‘whinge bags,’ urging Ralf Rangnick to change his strategy.

GARY NEVILLE slammed Manchester United’s players for being ‘whinge bags’ in their defeat to Newcastle.

After Allan Saint-Maximin’s opener, Neville’s former side were down 1-0 at St James Park after only seven minutes.

Saint-Maximin cut in from the left and curled past David de Gea for a magnificent solo effort.

United, on the other hand, were all pointing fingers at each other and wearing a distressed expression.

They were a goal down at halftime, and Sky Sports pundit Neville slammed Ralf Rangnick’s players.

“As a team, they haven’t done a single thing right, and no one player can go into halftime and say they’ve done their job or even done themselves justice,” he said.

“They haven’t played in 16 days, but I’m not concerned about that because there are still a lot of fundamentals they can master, such as winning battles, going in for tackles properly, showing a bit of urgency, and acting as if it matters.”

“They’re a bunch of whingebags, they’re whinging at each other.”

They have their arms in the air and are whining about everything.

“They fired the last manager, Ralf Rangnick, but if they keep performing like that, they’ll fire a lot of managers.”

Rangnick, who took over for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, has previously stated that he prefers a 4-2-2-2 formation.

But, having seen the dated 4-4-2 formation fade away, Neville questioned whether the tactics would work in England.

“There are two problems with this system,” he explained.

One is that you don’t always have the right balance.

“When you’re defending, you’re a 4-4-2.”

You need a partner for Ronaldo, which is a problem.

“It’ll be interesting to see him abandon the system he’s used; I’m not aware of any team in Europe that does it well.”

“The full-backs are being asked to do a lot.”